Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CNI

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $129.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 82.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

