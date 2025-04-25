Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Belden by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in Belden by 624.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Belden from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Belden Stock Performance

NYSE:BDC opened at $101.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $1,619,925.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,939,527.05. This represents a 11.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,776.79. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,774. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.