Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,216,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 377.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MFG opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

