Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 114,640 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 114,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FMC by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FMC by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FMC by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,008,000 after purchasing an additional 977,110 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FMC by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,851,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 418,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $49.20.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

