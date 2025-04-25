Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 126,174 iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.88% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 40,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IAT stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.96. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

