Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 310,993 Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 310,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PID. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,971,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,107,000 after purchasing an additional 439,856 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 263,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 108,805 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $819.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1665 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

