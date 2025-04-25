Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 34,788 GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of GATX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GATX by 19.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,104,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Stock Up 1.5 %

GATX opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $168.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

