Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 52,588 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,588 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 10,421 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $890,266.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,688.14. This trade represents a 14.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $352,737.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,791.48. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,333. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Workiva in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Workiva from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.