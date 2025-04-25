Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 233,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUI stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $24.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

