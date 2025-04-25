Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.39% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $41.67.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

