Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.95% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISCG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,087,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,293,000.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCG opened at $44.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $637.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

