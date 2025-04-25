Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Delek Logistics Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $17,819,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

DKL opened at $38.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $45.71.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $209.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 155.77% and a net margin of 13.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.105 per share. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

