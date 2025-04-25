Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 200,355 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 751.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $28.19 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $477.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

