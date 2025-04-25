Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 264,084 Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Stevanato Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,082,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,128,000 after acquiring an additional 407,086 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,355,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 524,989 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,239,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens upgraded Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €25.70 ($29.20).

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €21.86 ($24.84) on Friday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €16.56 ($18.82) and a 52-week high of €28.77 ($32.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.73.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.23). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €346.26 million. Analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

