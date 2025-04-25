Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 303,649 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 303,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,464,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Huntsman by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,136 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Huntsman Stock Up 3.6 %

Huntsman stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

