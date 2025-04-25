Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 402,818 MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 402,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,284,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MP. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

MP Materials stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 199,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $5,393,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,454,498.08. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,330,015 shares of company stock worth $34,559,781. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

