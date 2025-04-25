Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.43 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of GIII opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

