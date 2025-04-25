Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.53 Million in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLIN. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its position in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. increased its stake in shares of VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

GLIN opened at $45.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.68. VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

About VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF

The VanEck India Growth Leaders ETF (GLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies in India. GLIN was launched on Aug 25, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

