Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.81 Million in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,761,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.70 to $5.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBSW

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.