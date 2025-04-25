Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.89 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 6.6 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Insider Activity

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.