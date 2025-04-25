Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $5.91 Million in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 256,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

REZI stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

