Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.03 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 35,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,124,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,049,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,295 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,237,000 after acquiring an additional 503,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,618,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $200.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $148.00 target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

