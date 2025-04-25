Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.16 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.57% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,022,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 46,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GRPM opened at $101.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.33. The company has a market cap of $489.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.14.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

