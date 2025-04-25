Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.18 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:BAPR opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.91.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

