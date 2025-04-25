Raymond James Financial Inc. Invests $6.31 Million in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 46,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $57.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $910.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

