Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $5.40 Million Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 662,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $62,199,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,544 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,690 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $7,922,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Robert F. Moran bought 74,850 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

