Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $5.67 Million Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 220,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,853,000 after buying an additional 556,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,709,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after buying an additional 530,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after acquiring an additional 127,361 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $17.39 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,956,009.50. This represents a 7.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares in the company, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

