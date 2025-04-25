Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $5.78 Million Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,425,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,826,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,492,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,122,000 after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,545. This trade represents a 7.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bret Richter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $98,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,652.19. The trade was a 18.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
