Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 249,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

