Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Disc Medicine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 70,983 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

In related news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $304,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,512.24. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $310,483.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,733.51. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,690 shares of company stock worth $19,648,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRON shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Disc Medicine stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

