Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

