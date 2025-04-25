Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 310,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Select Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,055 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.7 %

SEM opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

