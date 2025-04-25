Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USPH opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $108.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

