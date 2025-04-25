Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of VanEck BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.44 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

