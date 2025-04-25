Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 379,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.8 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $18.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.