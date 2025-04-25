Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.29 and a 12-month high of $105.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

