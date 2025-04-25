Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in TopBuild by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $302.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.78 and a 200 day moving average of $334.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $495.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.