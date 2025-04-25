Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 433,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,664,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,101,000 after purchasing an additional 576,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,885,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,611,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.