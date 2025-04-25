Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $90,516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 192.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,595 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 390.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,790 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,298,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genpact

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.