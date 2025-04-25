Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 164,722 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $23,776,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

NYSE TDS opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

