Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 169,473 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of Sandy Spring Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $21,212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,271,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,235,000 after acquiring an additional 615,591 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 365,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,604,000 after purchasing an additional 129,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandy Spring Bancorp

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.