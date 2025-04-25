Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 293,425 OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 293,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of OPENLANE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in OPENLANE by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in OPENLANE by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPENLANE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KAR stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.64 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

OPENLANE Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

