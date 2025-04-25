Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 521,748 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Paramount Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 824.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 265,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after acquiring an additional 908,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 22.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 124,740 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

