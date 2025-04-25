Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $5.59 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 230,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

