Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $5.64 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 205,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 264,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ST. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

