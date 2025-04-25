Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $6.12 Million Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 77,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 1.0 %

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

(Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.