Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $6.19 Million Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDLO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,678,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDLO opened at $58.59 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $63.32. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.08.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.