Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $6 Million Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.03% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Horizons LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 171,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

