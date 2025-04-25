Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 164,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMSI opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years.

