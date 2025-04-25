Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 135,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.18. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

About JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.